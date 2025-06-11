Trump touts 'done' deal with Beijing on rare earths, Chinese students

US President Donald Trump touted ties with China as "excellent" on Wednesday, saying the superpowers reached a deal after two days of talks aimed at preserving a truce in their damaging trade war.

Trump said on his Truth Social platform that China would supply rare earth minerals and magnets -- vital elements for American industries -- while Washington would allow Chinese students to remain in US universities.

His post came after top United States and Chinese negotiators announced a "framework" agreement late Tuesday following two days of marathon talks in London.

"Our deal with China is done," Trump wrote, adding that the agreement was still "subject to final approval with President Xi (Jinping) and me."

"President XI and I are going to work closely together to open up China to American Trade," he said in a second post. "This would be a great WIN for both countries!!!"

US stock markets showed little enthusiasm despite Trump's statements, but major indexes edged higher in early trading.