Blinken backs Kazakhstan sovereignty as Ukraine raises fears

The top US diplomat later opened talks with president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and will fly afterward to Uzbekistan.
In Astana, Blinken will also meet with the foreign ministers of all five former Soviet republics in Central Asia -- which also include Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
The trip is the most senior to Central Asia by an official in US President Joe Biden's administration and comes days after the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has received billions of dollars in Western support.
Central Asian nations have longstanding security and economic relationships with Russia but, unlike fellow former Soviet republic Belarus, they have not rallied behind Moscow over the war.
All five Central Asian nations abstained or did not vote last week on a UN General Assembly resolution that demanded that Moscow pull out of Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin's justifications for the war, which included deploring the treatment of Russian speakers in Ukraine, have rattled nerves in Central Asian nations with sizable Russian minorities.
Kazakhstan, which has the longest land border with Russia, has welcomed Russians fleeing military service and called for a diplomatic resolution to the war that respects international law.
Tokayev recently spoke by telephone with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, although he also visited Putin last year to reaffirm ties.