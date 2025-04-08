Trump announces direct nuclear talks with Iran

President Donald Trump said the United States was starting direct, high-level talks with Iran over its nuclear program on Saturday, in a shock announcement during a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking Monday in the Oval Office, Trump said he was hopeful of reaching a deal with Tehran, but warned that the Islamic republic would be in “great danger” if the talks failed.

Hours later Tehran confirmed discussions were set for Saturday in Oman, but stressed they were “indirect” talks.

“Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media platform X.

“It is as much an opportunity as it is a test,” he added. “The ball is in America’s court.”