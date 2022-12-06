Acclaimed French author Dominique Lapierre dies

French writer Dominique Lapierre, the author of best-selling books on India like “Freedom at Midnight” and “City of Joy” and whose novels sold tens of millions of copies, has died.

“At 91, he died of old age,” his wife Dominique Conchon-Lapierre told the French newspaper Var-Matin on Sunday.

She added that she is “at peace and serene since Dominique is no longer suffering”.