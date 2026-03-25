US 15-point plan 'conveyed to Iran via Pakistan': officials to AFP

Proposals from the United States to end the war in Iran have been sent to Tehran through Pakistani intermediaries, two senior officials in Islamabad told AFP on Wednesday.

The confirmation came after US President Donald Trump voiced optimism at ending a nearly a month of conflict, and Tehran announced it would let "non-hostile" oil vessels through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan has been touted as a possible mediator given its longstanding ties with both neighbouring Iran and the United States, as well as close contacts in the region.

The 15-point US plan to stop the fighting, which has spread across the Middle East, had been "conveyed to Iran via Pakistan", the two Pakistani officials said, requesting anonymity as they were not allowed to speak publicly on the matter.