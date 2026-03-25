US 15-point plan 'conveyed to Iran via Pakistan': officials to AFP
Proposals from the United States to end the war in Iran have been sent to Tehran through Pakistani intermediaries, two senior officials in Islamabad told AFP on Wednesday.
The confirmation came after US President Donald Trump voiced optimism at ending a nearly a month of conflict, and Tehran announced it would let "non-hostile" oil vessels through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
Pakistan has been touted as a possible mediator given its longstanding ties with both neighbouring Iran and the United States, as well as close contacts in the region.
The 15-point US plan to stop the fighting, which has spread across the Middle East, had been "conveyed to Iran via Pakistan", the two Pakistani officials said, requesting anonymity as they were not allowed to speak publicly on the matter.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his deputy, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, have been in close contact with top Iranian officials, and said they were ready to host any talks.
They have also been keen to keep Gulf allies onside, and on Wednesday morning, Sharif''s office said he spoke to Saudi Arabia''s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Islamabad and Riyadh have a mutual defence pact.
The head of the Pakistan army, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has also been involved in diplomatic efforts, and spoke to Trump on Sunday, the senior officials said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Iran''s ambassador to Pakistan said there had been no talks between Washington and Tehran, despite Trump''s indication of tentative progress.
"According to my information -- and contrary to Trump''s claims -- so far, no negotiations, direct or indirect, have taken place between the two countries," said Reza Amiri Moghadam.