Some personnel advised to leave US military base in Qatar, diplomats say
Some personnel have been advised to leave the U.S. military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, three diplomats told Reuters, amid warnings from Washington that it could intervene to protect protesters in Iran.
The U.S. embassy in Doha had no immediate comment and Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation or comment.
Some personnel have been advised to leave the U.S. military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by Wednesday evening, three diplomats told Reuters, amid warnings from Washington that it could intervene to protect protesters in Iran.
The U.S. embassy in Doha had no immediate comment and Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for confirmation or comment.
Last year, more than a week before the U.S. launched air strikes on Iran, some personnel and families were moved off U.S. bases in the Middle East. After the U.S. attacks in June, Iran launched a missile attack on the base in Qatar.