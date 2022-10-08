Iran president says students won't let enemy 'dreams to come true'

Raisi's remarks came as he attended a ceremony marking the beginning of the academic year at Tehran's Al-Zahra, the first all-female university in Iran, founded in 1964.
Academics "will certainly defeat the enemy in the field of science and knowledge as well as in other fields," he said.
On Sunday, Fars news agency reported on a rally at Al-Zahra University, where female students held a protest in support of Amini.
Face-to-face classes were suspended from Monday at Tehran's Sharif University, Iran's top scientific university, in the aftermath of violent incidents between students and security forces using tear gas and paintball and carrying weapons that shoot non-lethal steel pellets, local media reported.