Iran FM Abbas Araghchi arrives in Istanbul for OIC meeting: Media
Iran's foreign minister arrived in Istanbul Saturday for a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Iran's Tasnim news agency reported, which was to discuss Tehran's escalating conflict with Israel.
Around 40 diplomats are slated to join the weekend gathering of the OIC as Israel and Iran continue to exchange missile strikes.
"The foreign minister arrived in Istanbul this morning to participate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation foreign ministers' meeting," Tasnim said.
It comes after Araghchi met with his counterparts from Britain, France and Germany in Geneva on Friday.
"At this meeting, at the suggestion of Iran, the issue of the Zionist regime's attack on our country will be specifically addressed," Araghchi said, according to the news agency.
Israel began its assault in the early hours of June 13, saying Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, triggering an immediate retaliation from Tehran in the worst-ever confrontation between the two arch-rivals.
On Friday, Araghchi said Tehran was ready to "consider diplomacy" again only if Israel's "aggression is stopped".