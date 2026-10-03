Flydubai Omani co-pilot attacked pilot with axe, attempted 'terrorist attack'

The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, which was bound for Israel, attempted to carry out a "terrorist attack" during the flight, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general said on Saturday, according to the state news agency WAM.

The co-pilot was identified as Hammam al-Hammami, an Omani national, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. A second source briefed on the investigation confirmed the co-pilot’s name. UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of his identity.

While Emirati authorities have not publicly identified the co-pilot, Israeli officials have previously said he is an Omani national. Oman has not commented on the incident.