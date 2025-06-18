Israel to ease domestic restrictions imposed due to Iran war: Minister

Israel will ease domestic restrictions imposed on its population due to the ongoing war with Iran and will "reopen its economy", Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

"The decision to gradually reopen the economy and various regions is a message of victory over the Iranian enemy," Katz claimed in a statement.

"They come to harm and shut us down, while we are not only launching offensive actions against them and defending our population, but also starting a gradual process of reopening the economy and various regions -- all while considering security needs," he added.

The army said the changes to domestic security guidelines would be effective from 6:00 pm (1500 GMT) on Wednesday until 8:00 pm on Friday.