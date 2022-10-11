Israel says close to 'historic' maritime deal with Lebanon

Israel said Tuesday it was close to a "historic" deal with Lebanon to resolve a long-running dispute over their border in Mediterranean waters that boast rich gas reserves, after a US-drafted proposal met Israeli "demands".

An agreement between the neighbouring countries, which remain technically at war, could mark a major step towards unlocking offshore gas production for both countries.

The talks have been brokered by US envoy Amos Hochstein who has sought to settle longstanding competing claims.

Hochstein submitted an initial set of proposed final terms to Israel and Lebanon earlier this month.

Israel welcomed Hochstein's first draft, but Lebanon sought amendments. Israel said it planned to reject the Lebanese changes.