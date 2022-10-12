Iran reform advocate Tajzadeh jailed for five years

Leading Iran reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh, who has made repeated public calls for "structural changes" to the Islamic republic, has been jailed for five years, his lawyer said late Tuesday.

The 65-year-old, who was arrested on 8 July, before the wave of protests triggered by the death in morality police custody last month of Mahsa Amini, has begun serving his sentence after choosing not to appeal, lawyer Houshang Pourbabai said on Twitter.

"My client Mostafa Tajzadeh was sentenced to five years for plotting against state security, two years for publishing lies and one year for propaganda against the system," Pourbabai said.