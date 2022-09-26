Iran protests Western stance on mass protests over woman's death

Iran summoned the British and Norwegian ambassadors over what it called interference and hostile media coverage of the nationwide unrest triggered by the death of a woman detained by morality police.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also criticised US support for "rioters", the label Tehran has used for many who have joined the protests which have swept the country, prompting a security crackdown and curbs on internet and phones.

Demonstrations which erupted more than a week ago at the funeral of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman named Mahsa Amini, who died in detention after being arrested by police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress, have turned into the biggest protests in years.