Israel bombs Lebanon, Gaza ahead of one-year anniversary of 7-October attacks

Israel bombed targets in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on Sunday ahead of the one-year anniversary of the 7-October attacks that sparked its war, as Israel's defence minister declared all options were open for retaliation against arch-enemy Iran.

Hezbollah rockets launched late on Sunday got past Israeli air defence systems and landed in Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, causing damage to buildings, police said. Israeli media reported 10 people wounded in rocket strikes in Haifa and the city of Tiberias.

Hezbollah said it had targeted a military site south of Haifa with a salvo of "Fadi 1" missiles.

Israeli air strikes battered Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday in the most intense bombardment of the Lebanese capital since Israel sharply escalated its campaign against Iran-backed group Hezbollah last month. Large fireballs lit the darkened skyline and booms reverberated across Beirut.

The Israeli military said fighter jets struck targets in Beirut belonging to Hezbollah's Intelligence Headquarters and weapons storage facilities. It said strikes also targeted Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa area.

Hamas-led militants launched rockets into Israel from Gaza at the start of the 7-October attacks last year.