Israeli warships intercept Gaza aid flotilla with Greta onboard

Israeli naval forces on Wednesday intercepted a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza, ending its latest bid to break an Israeli blockade of the war-battered Palestinian territory.

The Global Sumud Flotilla -- involving around 45 vessels carrying politicians and activists including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg -- left Spain last month, aiming to break Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory, where the UN says famine has set in.

Thunberg’s ship was among those the Israeli navy intercepted after Israel warned the flotilla against entering the waters it says fall under its blockade, with Israel’s foreign ministry posting footage of the 22-year-old retrieving her belongings.