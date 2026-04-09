Middle East

Hezbollah say fired rockets towards Israel in response to 'violation of ceasefire'

AFP
Beirut, Lebanon
Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya amid a fresh barrage of Iranian missile attacks on 6 April, 2026.AFP

Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah said Thursday it had fired rockets towards Israel in response to its "violation" of the US-Iran truce.

It came a day after the Lebanese group said it has a "right" to respond to a deadly wave of Israeli strikes across Lebanon.

"In response to the enemy's violation of the ceasefire agreement," Hezbollah targeted the Israeli kibbutz of Manara near the border with Lebanon "with a rocket barrage" early Thursday, Hezbollah said in a statement.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Middle East