Evacuations, injuries at Riyadh airport after alleged Houthi attack

Yemen's Houthis attacked Riyadh's international airport with a missile on Saturday, a diplomatic source told AFP, with dozens reported wounded and a witness describing panic in the terminal.

Saudi authorities did not confirm any new attack or evacuation, but one witness reported hearing an explosion while waiting to board a flight, and another said they saw a strike that left people wounded.

"I was on gate 403" at the domestic terminal, the witness told AFP.

"I saw 401 hit, I saw injured in front of my eyes. Everyone was running."

A source at a local hospital told AFP that five people were in intensive care after being wounded at the airport, saying "dozens of people were injured" in all.