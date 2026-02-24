Army will occupy all Gaza if Hamas does not disarm: Israeli minister

Israeli far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said Monday that Palestinian Islamist group Hamas may soon be given a deadline to lay down its weapons.

"We estimate that in the coming days, Hamas will be given an ultimatum to disarm and completely demilitarise Gaza," Smotrich said in an interview with public broadcaster Kan.

Israel invaded the Gaza Strip in 2023, in retaliation for Hamas's unprecedented 7 October attack.

Under the first phase of a US-sponsored ceasefire in Gaza intended to halt two years of war, the Israeli army withdrew to positions behind a so-called Yellow Line, but still controls over half of the territory.