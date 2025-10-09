What we know about the new Gaza deal

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed a deal for the first phase of a ceasefire in Gaza, after days of indirect talks in Egypt.

Qatar, which helped broker the deal along with Egypt, the United Sates and Turkey, said it was the "first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid".

On his Truth Social network, Trump wrote that "ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

Here is what we know so far about the agreement, which is set to be signed Thursday in Egypt: