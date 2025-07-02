Iran ends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog after Israel, US strikes

He said the "inspectors are in Iran and are safe", but "their activities have been suspended, and they are not allowed to access our sites".

Uranium enrichment has long been a core sticking point in nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, which have since stalled due to the conflict. Israel and some Western countries accuse Iran of seeking nuclear weapons -- claims Tehran denies.

The law did not specify exact steps following the suspension.

The ISNA news agency cited lawmaker Alireza Salimi as saying the inspectors now needed approval from Iran's Supreme National Security Council to access nuclear sites.

Separately, the Mehr news agency cited lawmaker Hamid Reza Haji Babaei as saying Iran would stop allowing IAEA cameras in nuclear facilities, though it was unclear if this is required by the new law.

After parliament passed the bill, it was approved by the Guardian Council and President Masoud Pezeshkian formally enacted the suspension on Wednesday, according to state television.