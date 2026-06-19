Lebanon says 18 killed in strikes, Israel reports deaths of 4 soldiers

Lebanon said 18 people were killed Friday in Israeli airstrikes in the south, while Israel's military reported its first soldiers killed there since the sealing of a US-Iran deal to halt the Middle East war, including in Lebanon.

Israel had said it was striking Hezbollah targets overnight and into the morning, while the Iran-backed militant group said it was attacking Israeli forces around the southern town of Nabatieh.

"The intensive Israeli airstrikes carried out from midnight until this morning have prevented the evacuation of the martyrs and wounded, and have resulted in a preliminary toll of 18 martyrs and 33 wounded" in at least 10 villages and towns, the Lebanese health ministry said.