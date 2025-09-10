Gaza aid flotilla activists say second boat hit by suspected drone
Organisers of a Gaza-bound flotilla carrying aid and pro-Palestinian activists said late Tuesday that another of their boats had been struck in a suspected drone attack off Tunisia's coast.
"Another boat has been hit," the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) said on social media, adding that no injuries had been reported.
"Second night, second drone attack," Melanie Schweizer, one of the flotilla's coordinators, told AFP.
The incident comes a day after the activists said one of their boats was hit by a similar suspected UAV off the coast of Sidi Bou Said, but Tunisian authorities said "no drones" had been detected.
The flotilla, which aims to break Israel's blockade of Gaza, was due to resume its voyage on Wednesday after being delayed multiple times by weather conditions and other issues.
Among its high-profile participants is environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who addressed pro-Palestinian campaigners in Tunisia on Sunday.