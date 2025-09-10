Gaza aid flotilla activists say second boat hit by suspected drone

"Second night, second drone attack," Melanie Schweizer, one of the flotilla's coordinators, told AFP.

The incident comes a day after the activists said one of their boats was hit by a similar suspected UAV off the coast of Sidi Bou Said, but Tunisian authorities said "no drones" had been detected.

The flotilla, which aims to break Israel's blockade of Gaza, was due to resume its voyage on Wednesday after being delayed multiple times by weather conditions and other issues.

Among its high-profile participants is environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who addressed pro-Palestinian campaigners in Tunisia on Sunday.