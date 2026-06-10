US launches new strikes on Iran after helicopter downed

The United States launched strikes against Iran on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said Tehran had shot down a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, deepening doubts over a potential peace deal and further straining a fragile ceasefire.

The US military said on X it had targeted Iranian air defense, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command described the operation as a “proportional response” to recent attacks on US forces and commercial shipping.

“I believe the response should be very strong, very powerful, and that’s what this one is,” Trump told ABC News.

The strikes began at 5:00 p.m. ET (2100 GMT), and Central Command posted just before 9:00 p.m. ET that they had ended.

Iran’s state media reported that Qeshm island and the port city of Sirik in the Strait of Hormuz were attacked.