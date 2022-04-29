42 hurt in clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque: Red Crescent

Fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound injured 42 people on Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, following weeks of violence at the flashpoint site.

The unrest came on the final Friday in the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. None of the injuries were serious, the Red Crescent said, adding that 22 people had been taken to hospital.

Israel's police said forces entered the compound after "rioters" hurled stones and fireworks, including down towards the Western Wall, the sacred Jewish site below Al-Aqsa.