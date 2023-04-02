Palestinian killed after West Bank car ramming as violence rises        

A suspected assailant was killed by Israeli soldiers after a West Bank car ramming Saturday, the army said, in an escalation that threatens to end a relative lull during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan so far.

The Palestinian’s death came less than 24 hours after an Arab Israeli allegedly snatched a gun from a police officer at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound and fired it before being shot dead.

The army said a “terrorist” had conducted a “ramming attack adjacent to the town of Beit Ummar” before being neutralised, with a spokesperson confirming to AFP the presumed assailant’s death.