Blinken to meet Saudi Crown Price on Sunday in Riyadh, US official says 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meeting Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Sunday, a US official said, as Israel prepared to launch a ground assault in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

The meeting was scheduled for 7:30 a.m. (0430 GMT), the official said.

Israeli troops prepared on Sunday for the assault as the country hit back after an unprecedented attack on its territory and Iran warned of "far-reaching consequences" if Israel's bombardment was not stopped.