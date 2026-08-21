US pushes allies, China to back Trump’s economic war on Iran

The United States on Thursday warned allies and China to join President Donald Trump’s new campaign to isolate the Iranian economy, vowing that Washington would “collapse this regime” in Tehran.

Iran branded the US threats as “economic terrorism” and said they would fail.

Under fire at home over the impact of the war and with crucial midterm elections looming, Trump had on Wednesday promised the “most crushing” economic operation ever against Iran.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed the president’s comments, doubling down on economic pressure on Tehran as Trump’s unpopular war drags toward the six-month mark.

“Any remaining tie to Tehran will hasten a nation’s economic oblivion, whether that tie be purposefully constructed or willfully ignored,” Bessent said on X.