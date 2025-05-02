29 killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes killed at least 29 people Friday in the Palestinian territory, devastated by war and under a total Israeli aid blockade for two months.

Israel resumed its military campaign in the Gaza Strip on 18 March after the collapse of a ceasefire that had largely halted the fighting.

Nine people were killed when an Israeli air strike hit a home in Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, civil defence official Mohammed al-Mughayyir told AFP.

Another six people were killed in a separate strike targeting the Al-Masri family home in the northern city of Beit Lahia, he added.