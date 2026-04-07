Trump warns 'whole civilisation will die tonight' in Iran if ultimatum expires

President Donald Trump warned that "a whole civilisation will die" in Iran on Tuesday if the country does not heed his ultimatum to accept US war demands.

"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump did not give details but he has already said the US military could bomb Iran's bridges, power plants and other civilian infrastructure into the "stone age."