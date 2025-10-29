Israel launches air strikes on Gaza, says Hamas attacked troops

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israel carried out air strikes Tuesday despite an ongoing ceasefire, after the Israeli military accused Hamas of attacking its troops and violating the US-brokered truce.

At least 30 people were killed in strikes targeting several parts of Gaza, said a spokesman for the agency, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas.

However, US Vice President JD Vance said the ceasefire was holding despite Tuesday’s “skirmishes”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered “powerful strikes” on Gaza, his office said, as Defence Minister Israel Katz accused Hamas of attacking Israeli troops in Gaza.

“Hamas’s attack today on IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers in Gaza is a crossing of a bright red line, to which the IDF will respond with great force,” Katz said in a statement.