US submarine torpedoed Iranian warship in Indian Ocean off Sri Lanka: Hegseth

A US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday, touting the strike as evidence of America's global reach in its war on Iran.

"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo," Hegseth told reporters.

Sri Lankan authorities said they had rescued 32 crew members from the frigate IRIS Dena but that 148 other sailors were missing, with hopes low that any more would be found.