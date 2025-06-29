Iran voices 'serious doubts' over Israel commitment to ceasefire

Iran on Sunday said it was not convinced Israel would abide by a ceasefire that ended their 12-day war this week.

The most serious escalation to date between the arch-foes erupted on 13 June, when Israel launched a bombing campaign in Iran that killed top military commanders and scientists linked to its disputed nuclear programme.

Israel said its aim was to keep the Islamic republic from developing a nuclear weapon -- an ambition Tehran has consistently denied, insisting it has the right to develop nuclear power for civilian purposes like energy.

The fighting derailed nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, a staunch ally of Israel's.

"We did not start the war, but we have responded to the aggressor with all our power," Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, was quoted as saying by state television, referring to Israel.

"We have serious doubts over the enemy's compliance with its commitments including the ceasefire, we are ready to respond with force" if attacked again, he added, six days into the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.

