UN chief warns Israeli strikes on Lebanon pose ‘grave risk’ to US-Iran truce: spokesman

The United Nations secretary-general on Wednesday warned that deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon posed a “grave risk” to the fragile US-Iran truce, his spokesperson said in a statement.

“The ongoing military activity in Lebanon poses a grave risk to the ceasefire and the efforts toward a lasting and comprehensive peace in the region. The Secretary-General reiterates his call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities,” UN chief Antonio Guterres’s spokesman said.

The Lebanese health ministry reported that 182 people were killed and 890 wounded by Israeli strikes on Wednesday, with capital Beirut hit by the most violent bombardment yet since the start of the war between Israel and Hezbollah.