What we know about alleged strike on Iran school

Mourners gathered in the Iranian city of Minab on Tuesday for the funerals of victims of an alleged air strike at a school which Iran has blamed on Israel and the US, state media reported.

Neither the US nor Israel has said it was behind the strike, although US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that the Pentagon was investigating.

Iranian authorities said the explosion in Minab took place on the first day of the war on Saturday and is one of the largest single losses of civilian life reported in the conflict, with Iranian officials saying 150 people were killed.