Saudi Arabia executes two Bangladeshi for indecent acts inside Mecca mosque

The statement said security authorities arrested the pair after they committed what it described as immoral acts inside a mosque in Mecca, reports the news outlet.

Following an investigation, the two were charged and referred to a competent court, which found them guilty and sentenced them to death under ta'zir, a discretionary punishment under Islamic law.

The ministry said the court imposed the sentences because of the seriousness of the offence and the violation of the sanctity of the mosque and the circumstances in which the acts were committed.