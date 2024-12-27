Israeli strikes hit Yemen as Netanyahu fires warning

Israeli air strikes pummelled Sanaa's international airport and other targets in Yemen on Thursday, with Huthi rebel media reporting six deaths.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media he was at the airport during the strike, adding that "one of our plane's crew members was injured".

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they were aware of his presence at the time.

The strikes targeting the airport, military facilities and power stations in rebel areas follow rising hostilities between Israel and the Huthis, part of Iran's "axis of resistance" alliance against Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel's strikes would "continue until the job is done".

"We are determined to cut this branch of terrorism from the Iranian axis of evil," he said in a video statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday denounced the "escalation" in hostilities between Israel and the Huthis, saying the strikes on the Sanaa airport were "especially alarming".