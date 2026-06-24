US, Iran at odds on nuclear inspections, frozen assets in deal to end war

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran had agreed to nuclear inspections into "infinity," while Tehran said it had made no such concession in negotiations, raising questions about the viability of their fragile peace deal.

The two countries, which held a first round of negotiations in Switzerland that ended on Monday, also offered conflicting accounts about financial incentives for Iran, control of the Strait of Hormuz, and Israel's parallel war in Lebanon - all major aspects of the framework deal they signed last week that aims to end the war.

Nevertheless, Trump said negotiations were going smoothly with Iran. "We're getting along quite well," he said at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The US also relaxed travel restrictions on Iran's World Cup soccer team, allowing the squad to travel from Tijuana, Mexico, to Seattle two days before its next match instead of one.