Trump urges pardon for Netanyahu over 'cigars and champagne'

US President Donald Trump on Monday told the Israeli parliament that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial in three separate corruption cases, should be pardoned.

Netanyahu and his wife Sara are accused in one case of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

"Cigars and champagne, who the hell cares about that?" Trump joked, declaring his ally Netanyahu's one of Israel's greatest wartime leaders.

"Hey, I have an idea, Mr President," Trump said, addressing his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog, "Why don't you give him a pardon?"