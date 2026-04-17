Trump characterises Iran war as a ‘little diversion’

President Donald Trump said Thursday the US war with Iran was a “little diversion” during his second term in power, as recent polling shows the conflict’s unpopularity with the American public.

At an event in Las Vegas, Nevada touting his “no tax on tips” measure from the major tax reform bill passed last year, the 79-year-old president boasted about his economic record since returning to office in 2025.

“We had the best economy in the history of our country in my first term. And we’re blowing it out now...And despite our little diversion to the lovely country of Iran, lovely place,” Trump told the crowd of supporters.

“But we had to do that, because otherwise, bad things could happen, the really bad thing,” he continued, referencing Iran’s apparent nuclear potential.