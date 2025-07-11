800 killed in Gaza since 27 May trying to get aid: UN

Another 183 people had been killed "presumably on the routes of aid convoys" carried out by UN and other aid organisations, she told reporters in Geneva.

"This is nearly 800 people who have been killed while trying to access aid," she said, adding that "most of the injuries are gunshot injuries".

GHF operations, which effectively sidelined a vast UN aid delivery network in Gaza, have been marred by chaotic scenes and near-daily reports of Israeli forces firing on people waiting to collect rations.

The GHF, which said Thursday it had distributed more than 69 million meals to date, has denied that fatal shootings have occurred in the immediate vicinity of its aid points.

The Israeli army has accused Hamas of being responsible for firing at civilians in the vicinity of aid centres.

The army said Friday it had issued instructions to Israel's forces in the field "following lessons learned" after reports of deadly incidents at distribution facilities.