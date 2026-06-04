Iran FM says ‘no tangible progress’ in talks but Trump says deal close

Iran’s foreign minister said Wednesday that “no tangible progress” has been made in negotiations to end the Middle East war as fresh US and Iranian strikes strained a fragile ceasefire.

Kuwaiti officials said the renewed hostilities included an Iranian drone strike on a passenger terminal at Kuwait international airport that killed one person and wounded 63.

In contrast with the downbeat Iranian remarks, US President Donald Trump voiced optimism again, telling reporters at the White House “it could happen...over the weekend.”

“I hear the negotiation itself is going very well actually,” Trump said of the latest bid to end the US-Israeli war in the Middle East, which began 28 February.

However, US lawmakers dealt a political blow to the Republican president Wednesday when the House of Representatives passed a resolution directing withdrawal of American troops from the Iran war.

The resolution, adopted with four Republican members joining the Democrats, was largely symbolic, as the US president can veto the measure if it gains Senate approval.