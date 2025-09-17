Israel troops launch ground assault on Gaza City

Israel launched its long-anticipated ground offensive in Gaza City Tuesday, targeting Hamas militants and prompting widespread international alarm, with the UN condemning it as “carnage”.

A United Nations probe charged Israel with committing “genocide” in the Palestinian territory and accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials of incitement.

The Israeli military unleashed a massive bombardment of Gaza City overnight as its troops moved deeper into the territory’s largest urban hub.

“Over the past 24 hours, following extensive discussions with the political echelon, the IDF (military) has significantly expanded its operation in Gaza City,” said army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

“We are operating deep in the area, combining ground troops, precision strikes and high-quality intelligence. Our objective is to enhance the strikes on Hamas until its decisive defeat.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres said Israel was “determined to go up to the end”.