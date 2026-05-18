Pakistan deploys 8,000 troops, JF-17 jets, Chinese air defence system to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has deployed 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence pact, ramping up military cooperation with Riyadh even as Islamabad serves as the main mediator in the Iran war.

The deployment, the full scale of which is reported here for the first time, was confirmed by three security officials and two government sources, all of whom described it as a substantial, combat-capable force intended to support Saudi Arabia's military if the kingdom comes under further attack.

Pakistan's military and foreign office and Saudi Arabia's government media office did not respond to requests for comment on the deployment.