Iran claims Natanz attacked, IAEA says no sign nuclear sites were hit

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog said on Monday his agency has "no indication" that any nuclear installations have been damaged or hit in Iran following US and Israeli strikes on the country.

Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Reza Najafi said however that the key nuclear site Natanz had been attacked.

Opening an extraordinary session of the agency's board of governors on Iran, IAEA head Rafael Grossi urged "all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation".