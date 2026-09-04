Iran hits US targets as Washington says probing wedding strike

Iran said it hit US military bases in Kuwait and the UAE on Thursday, vowing to avenge a wedding attack it blamed on Washington as US Vice President JD Vance said the strike was being investigated.

The new clashes, which began with US raids on Sunday, have deepened the impasse in the six-month war, as Iran maintains a stranglehold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Washington presses its counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

Kuwait’s army said Thursday it intercepted a missile and drone attack from Iran, with the Iranian army reporting that it hit US assets at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base “with missiles and drones”.