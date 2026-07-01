Uncertainty over Qatar diplomacy clouds prospects for US-Iran deal

Top US envoys who have arrived in Doha will not hold a high-level meeting with Iran, a Qatari official said on Tuesday, casting doubt on the progress of efforts to bring a lasting halt to the Iran war and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Instead, there will be technical talks this week on issues including regional security that could later be elevated to senior level, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari told a media briefing.

The arrival of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff in Doha on Tuesday followed exchanges of fire over the weekend that tested the 17 June interim accord between the United States and Iran.

The 14-point pact allowed 60 days for the two sides to negotiate a permanent truce in the conflict, which began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February, and to resolve thorny issues including the future of Iran's nuclear programme.

The conflict disrupted global trade in oil and other goods, exposed Gulf states to Iranian drone and missile fire and killed thousands of people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon.