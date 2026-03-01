China 'strongly condemns' Khamenei killing

China said Sunday it "strongly condemns" the United States and Israel's killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling again for a halt to military actions.

The killing was "a serious violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, a trampling on the aims and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations", Beijing''s foreign ministry said in a statement.

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this," it added, calling for an "immediate halting of military operations".