Thai PM says 12 Thai hostages released by Hamas

Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin said 12 Thai hostages kidnapped by Palestinian militants during Hamas's 7 October raids into Israel were released on Friday, hours after a truce in the Israel-Hamas war began.

"It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released," he posted on X.

"Embassy officials are on their way to pick them up in another hour. Their names and details should be known. Please stay tuned."