Trump says Iran deal ‘very possible’ but threatens strikes if talks fail

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he believed a deal with Iran was “very possible” but threatened to again bomb the country if negotiations fell apart.

Despite Trump’s optimism, Iran has yet to respond to a new US proposal, with its chief negotiator warning that Washington was seeking to force the Islamic republic’s “surrender.”

Positive signs that the foes could return to the table after weeks of deadlock grew after Trump halted a short-lived military operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing hopes for a deal.