Iran Guards announce attack on 'enemy' command centre in Syria: state media

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday that funerals were held for three soldiers killed in a US attack on a barracks in Iranshahr, in the country's southeast.

On Friday, the Guards announced that they had attacked the Al-Tanf base, which the Syrian army took control of in February after the United States withdrew.

A Syrian military source later denied to AFP that any attack had taken place. The Al-Tanf base is located near Syria's southeastern borders with Jordan and Iraq.